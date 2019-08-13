When was the last time you tried something for the first time?

Four years ago, I went with some friends to a Tough Mudder in Chicago. I had already finished an event once before, but one of my friends was a first-timer.

For those of you who don’t know, a Tough Mudder is a 10-mile run packed with mud and obstacles. Think of a military-style course mixed with a dash of “American Ninja Warrior,” but with ice-water waterslides and a chance to be shocked by cattle wire thrown in.

Taking a first-time Mudder is the best kind of entertainment. Joseph Burch was young and scrappy, overflowing with enthusiasm, but he had no idea what we had got him in to.

Joe really embraced the “mud” part of the run — he absolutely did not want to be clean. When he lacked the upper body strength to make it across a set of incline monkey bars and fell into the water below, he was a little bummed that he was the only one who was clean.

He perked right up when the path to the next obstacle had a giant mud puddle. Joe yelled, “Mud angel!” and back-flopped into the puddle and made exactly that.

The next obstacle was a quarter-pipe and wouldn’t you know it, Joe was too slick to make it up the ramp. The other participants gave him a good-natured booing as he left a long streak down the ramp as he slid back down.

I ran up the ramp with another friend and we attempted to pull Joe up and over on his next attempt, but he slid out of our grasp. Back down the ramp he went.

Joe wiped his hands off and tried again. He built up a big burst of speed and we were able to grab his wrists. The thing is, he didn’t stop running. He ended up in a sitting position, only his legs and feet were straight in the air and his back was to the ground. We were holding him there by his wrists.

Because we were laying over the edge when we caught him, we didn’t have leverage to pull him over. If we let go of him, he would fall backwards. It wasn’t the best time to get a case of the giggles.

“Please don’t let me fall, guys,” Joe pleaded. “I don’t want to fall.”

We laughed even harder, but we were able to pull him safely up and over with an assist from another participant.

Joe was inspired by his Tough Mudder experience. He decided to continue to improve his fitness and found his calling as a personal trainer. He especially enjoys training an older group of people he calls his “Silver Sneakers.”

When Joe heard I was going to run another 5k with Burlington’s one-and-only shoeshine, he asked if he could join Team Jesse and help me pull Jesse in the pony cart at the West Point Sweet Corn Festival.

We chatted back and forth and decided we could take Jesse on his first 10k, instead. “When was the last time you did something for the first time?” Joe asked me, using my own line against me.

We signed up for the race and we were off to a great start. Unfortunately, things don’t always go according to plan. We were two miles into the race when we got a flat tire.

A spectator lived nearby, so they offered to have us make a quick pit stop at their garage, but the tire wouldn’t hold air. Joe pulled and I pushed Jesse back for the last mile.

At the last intersection, Joe, Jesse, and I stopped to have a quick conversation about our options.

Jesse seemed a little wounded when he asked if we were going to leave him, but after he thought about it, he realized how hard we were working to pull the cart with a flat and we didn’t want to ruin the rim.

“Finish the race. I’ll wait for you.”

We wheeled him close to the end and we were going to let Jesse cross the finish line on his own (another first), but he didn’t get his feet under him. He fell on the pavement and we had to pick him up and dust him off. Arm in arm, we walked him across the finish.

“Oh, I’m sorry, buddy. You okay?”

He assured me he was fine and he joked he doesn’t feel pain. He’s probably the toughest of the three of us.

Joe and I ran like a weight had been lifted for the last half of the 10k. We talked while we ran. Joe shared that I had inspired him to chase his dreams, way back at the first Mudder. “I guess inspiration feeds itself, Joe,” I replied, “because I wouldn’t have tried to pull Jesse six miles without you.”

He suggested I write that one down, that inspiration feeds itself. “Be good, do good, buddy,” he quoted another one of my lines. “You’re inspiring people.”

He wasn’t going to let me be disappointed that things didn’t go according to plan. We can do everything right and still fail, but it’s important that we tried and that we’re willing to try again. And we will.

When I think about how many are people inspired enough to be involved and to help, even in passing, I know he’s right. Maybe we could all take it on ourselves to be part something bigger.

You don’t know the good you can do until you try.

So, when was the last time you tried something for the first time?

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.