This letter is in response to the letter titled “Please Tell Me”published in the July 26 Hawkeye. Well Dennis, I think that Trump (and Pence, and Mitch) should have been removed long ago. The list of their crimes against this nation (and violations of their Oaths of Office) is too long to list here. However, we cannot act without all the evidence, and we cannot act without due process of law. No matter how these traitors try to say otherwise, this is still a nation of laws, and we must follow them. Some Constitutional Law scholars do not agree that a sitting president cannot be indicted. That these Republicans are traitors is beyond doubt. Russia is an enemy state who is perpetrating an undeclared cyber and propaganda war against our nation.

18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason: Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Martin Campbell, Burlington