July 10, 1916: Perry’s Golf and Country Club formally opened

It had been a labor of love. Dozens of connections had been successful. New infrastructure was in place to deliver electricity, water and sewer services; a road had been completed by volunteers, who had hauled and spread gravel. The new clubhouse was finished, complete with a beautiful cobblestone fireplace built from field stones handpicked from the course by hardworking golf enthusiasts.

Work had begun earlier that year, after Perry’s golfers learned that the field they had been using rent-free for a number of years would be planted in corn. On this day, July 10, 1916, their new country club formally opened its doors. Golfers golfed, tennis players played and everyone danced into the night.