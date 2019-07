All vehicles are getting bigger and longer. Humans seem to be in a bigger rush.

I think it would be good manners for all, if you are driving or walking, to let the person backing out have the right of way because we can't see you coming most of the time.

I'm not a good backer, like many, and this would help us and prevent back-ins to you. (I do use my mirrors.)

Patty Abernathy, Burlington