Okay, Democrats ... stop trying to discredit your fellow candidates and just tell us, if you are elected, what you will do to undo some of the terrible things that “the Donald” has done. Eating each other up plays right into the hands of the “divider in chief.” Also, stop asking people to apologize for decisions made in the past during a different time. “Go high” as former First Lady Michelle Obama urged all of us to do.

Dennis Zegarac, Burlington

