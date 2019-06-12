We all know this one. "If mama ain't happy, nobody is happy." And with the usual walk from the "good ol' boys" all that little gem would mean is supper would be a little late tonight. Uh, huh.

Sorry, guys. Not anymore. It's a whole new ballgame out there. Women are changing the rules and rightly so. They're pissed off.

The lioness will protect her cubs (America) and she's ready to fight as the male sits on his royal butt. The political ineptitude in Washington, along with the "King of Beasts," has created division unequaled in modern day America causing the need for the lioness to hunt. to change the game.

It's been said that "men forever play the game, but women know the score." How fitting for today."

Dennis Caulfield, Burlington