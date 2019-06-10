I don’t get it. Someone enlighten me as to why we even need the US Congress. Why don’t we just elect a slew of Judges and let them make the laws and determine what’s for or against the Constitution.

When I was a younger lad I listened to what my Dad always had to say and most often to my way of thinking he was usually right. What he used to say was: “you can always find some goofy Judge to rule in your favor.” Well, you know Daddy was right on that one.

When did the US Congress give up their ability to make laws and determine what was going to be the law that you had to abide and which ones you could ignore? It seems like it doesn’t matter which party makes the rules or interprets the law a “goofy” Judge will make up his or her own laws.

Think of the money we taxpayers could save by getting rid of people who only work about 2 days a week and only 138 days a year. What do they do the rest of the time but get on TV or slam the other party and actually do nothing worthwhile.

Want a new Cascade Bridge? Fire your Congressman and in a couple of years it will be paid for.

Think about it. You can’t make this stuff up. Come on Judge somewhere get back to me.

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Ill.