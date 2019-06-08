We just received property tax bills in Henderson County. I’m actually happy to pay this bill because I know it goes for things I care about — schools, roads, library, fire protection etc. And I know it’s a challenge paying for these important services with the affordable (low) property values we have here.

State taxes also pay for crucial services, and despite what we may hear, Illinois is actually a low-spending state: 37th in state-only spending per capita in 2017.

Thankfully, Illinois is finally moving towards a graduated income tax system, like all of our neighboring states. When approved by voters, the new system will mean that higher-income parts of the state will be paying a higher percent for income taxes. This will really benefit Henderson County, where residents would mostly be in lower brackets.

Molly Lovelock, Lomax, Ill.