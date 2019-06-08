Without getting into debates about who is pro-birth, pro-life, pro-choice, this can be an opportunity to move forward with policies that will be better for all.

Now is the time that the states and country must put forth the best of all possible health care plans provided through the government in order to ensure that all mothers and babies are healthy.

Maternal and prenatal care including nutrition will be necessary for those girls and women who are not physically, emotionally or financially able to carry a pregnancy to term.

Accessible birth control options and education must be expanded as this has been proven time and time again to reduce the number of abortions

Even though republicans promote a smaller, more conservative government, their recent legislation in some states indicates a widening of governmental outreach to the privacy of individual women’s lives and the doctor’s office.

Maybe, it is time to expand what is really important by prevention, valuing women and babies with better health care systems and criminalizing men who contribute to the problem.

States can step up to fix broken foster care and enhance adoption systems for newborns who need to be cared for by those other than birth parents.

This is the chance to turn the debate around into positive action.

Catherine Benitz, Burlington