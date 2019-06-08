I’m drinking coffee Sunday morning reading The Hawk Eye and almost choked reading the opinion page and the view by Randy Evans.

I read his opinion he seems to be worried that 11 people in Iowa got pay raises or severance payments.

Where is the opinion regarding virtually the same thing for nearly 500 congressmen that are fleecing the American taxpayers.

He seems to forget that, heck, they don’t even vote for it anymore. They voted years ago that unless they vote no, they automatically get 1.5 per cent a year raises.

Regarding severance payments to unearned individuals just google Lois Lerner who got a bonus, it was called, after she left the IRS service. Sounds like what happened or is happening in Iowa.

A congressional person earns $174,000 his/her first year I believe and those in leadership earn $235,000. Now if you figure that for 500 folks or more and at 1.5 percent, what happened in Iowa just doesn’t merit the opinion page.

Next, I would like to just comment on Lindsey Graham (McCain wannabe). For two weeks we have heard that Graham is going to introduce a bill next week regarding immigration.

Well, two weeks, and we’re still hearing the same thing. My question for Graham is, “What’s wrong with doing it today?”

I think Graham just wants to get on TV and say things that probably aren’t going to happen, but as I used to hear on my job, “looked good on paper,” and in this case, “sounds good on TV.” For Graham, next week never comes.

Ron Johnson, LaHarpe