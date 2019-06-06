I have been in quite a few garages over the years. You can tell something of a family’s history by what’s stored there and how it’s cared for. Bicycles old and new, golf clubs, skies, children’s toys, tools and more can be found. Many, if not most, of those garages have some fishing poles leaning in a corner or hanging from a wall. Some (sadly a minority) look ready for action, but many appear to have been gathering dust for years. Someone in that family either fishes, or at least used to fish.

Iowa DNR statistics tell us that over 250,000 Iowans buy fishing licenses each year, including annual, three-year and lifetime licenses. Nearly 50,000 of those are Iowans buying their first fishing license. You’d think that the 250,000 number should grow quickly with that many new anglers joining the ranks each year, but the sad fact is that many of those hopeful new anglers have no one to go fishing with and “learn the ropes” from. Only a few become long-term anglers, and that number isn’t enough to replace those who are “aging out” or stop fishing for other reasons. The age of Iowa’s angling community continues to creep up.

Mentoring new anglers was a family tradition in times past. Both of my grandfathers were anglers and enjoyed taking us kids fishing. Fishing with grandpas became part of every childhood summer, and my brother and I were fishing on our own in the Skunk River by the time we were seven or eight years old. I loved taking my grandson fishing, beginning when he was about three years old. He’s an old hand now that he’s 11, but doesn’t have many opportunities to fish near where he lives. I look forward to taking my granddaughters fishing as they become old enough to hang onto a fishing pole, and one just turned three.

An annual Iowa resident license costs $22. Anyone under 16 years old, whether resident or nonresident, can fish without a license as long as they’re with a licensed adult. They can take their own daily limit of fish other than trout, too. A nonresident annual license costs $48, but shorter term and less expensive resident and nonresident licenses can also be purchased for one to seven day periods. There’s always a standing offer to purchase a gift nonresident license for my nonresident kids and their spouses in their Christmas stockings. Going fishing with them when they visit is one of my favorite summer activities.

Most of those old fishing poles in garages could be fish-ready with only a little work. If it’s been more than a couple of years since they were last out, they’ll need new line. There are many kinds of line on the market now, and some premium lines are quite expensive. Most reels for general fishing can be refilled with an inexpensive 100 yard spool of six to eight pound test mono-filament line. Some places that sell line will also help you put on new line, but it’s not that hard to do yourself. A little light oil on the internal gears would be helpful, too, if the reel hasn’t seen use in a long time. A packet of smaller hooks, a few bobbers (not too big), and a packet of pinch-on split shot weights is all a person needs to get started. A dozen or more worms can be purchased even at many convenience stores. Grab an old five-gallon bucket to carry fish in (or to sit on), stick a needle-nosed pliers in your pocket (useful to pinch on weights and unhook fish) and you’re ready to go fishing again.

Hickory Grove Lake may be out of commission for a couple of years as total renovation work is completed, but lots of other places have hungry blue-gilled sunfish and crappies that will be ready to bite in shallow water easily accessible from shore in June. Ada Hayden Lake in north Ames, McFarland Lake and Peterson Pits northeast of Ames, Dakins Lake at Zearing, Little Wall Lake south of Jewell, Big Creek Lake northeast of Polk City, and many stocked farm ponds are possible destinations. Public lakes offer parking and easy access, but be sure to ask permission before trying any private pond. Iowa even has a three-day free fishing weekend coming up on June 7-9, when anyone can fish without a license. It would be a good idea to pick up and read a copy of the 2019 Iowa Fishing Regulations before you head out, though. They’re available any place licenses are sold. Fishing is just as much fun as it ever was, and fresh-caught Iowa fish fillets are as good as (actually better) than anything you can buy!

Steve Lekwa is a former director of Story County Conservation.