1961. A different time. A brief trip to my generation. Real smiles, real conversation, real eye contact, a real feeling of normal. Phone numbers locked in your head, not in a chunk of plastic forever stuck in your hand. We were electronic gizmo free.

I was 20 years old when President John F. Kenedy told us in his inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” It was a time of pride in America not embarrassment.

Three months later before a special joint session of Congress he said, “... sending an American safely to the moon before the end of the decade.” And we did. It felt good to be an American.

2019. A different time. A frightened generation. And yet, for this week another school shooting somewhere. Some only wounded. I can’t keep up with this stuff. Along with this news onetime funny man Tim Conway had died but CNN managed to squeeze in that NASA will maybe be going to the moon, this time to stay.

Really? Zzzzz.

Dennis Caulfield, Burlington