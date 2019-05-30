It sat under our Christmas tree, beckoning me like a siren’s song. I had known for weeks what was in the three-foot-long rectangular box covered in red-and-gold wrapping paper.

Even though my parents had resorted to hiding our gifts in the trunk of my father’s Lincoln town car, one of my older brothers was like Danny Ocean in “Ocean’s Eleven” in his ability to get past any impediments my parents put in place to keep us in the dark as to what awaited us on Christmas morning. They could have hired security guards, placed invisible lasers that would sound an alarm if broken, and my brother could have managed to find our presents, unwrap them, play with them, rewrap them and put them back in place before mom and dad were any the wiser.

He might not have been able to tie his shoes correctly, but he was an idiot savant when it came to snoopiness. Once his knowledge of where dad had hidden the cache of Christmas joy was known, I am sure one of us boys, every time our parents turned their backs, raced out to the gravel driveway, popped the trunk, and stared longingly at the bounty scattered around our father’s spare tire.

Oh, there were threats about peeking, how the presents would be returned if any of us boys got caught in such skulduggery. We all knew they were not serious, and my brother was too good at this kind of subterfuge. He could have been a diamond thief.

So, I knew what was waiting for me inside that white cardboard box. I just could not wrap my mind around the fact that my parents had gotten it for me. They were usually a lot smarter than that.

Still, there it was under the tree, and my name was written on it. Waiting for my sister, who opened first because she was the youngest, to unwrap her gifts was painful. She seemingly took forever. Instead of tearing into the wrapping paper like a crazed animal, she gently unwrapped each item, showed what she had gotten, allowed photographs to be taken and even took some time to hug my parents.

I was on the verge of punching her — in the Christmas spirit, mind you. Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, it was my turn. My second-grade arms moved with cat-like quickness. Wrapping paper flew. I then tore and ripped at the cardboard to open it.

While I know it is not true, in my mind, an almost blinding glow came out of the now-twisted box and somewhere a chorus of angels could be heard singing. It was not a Daisy Red Ryder BB Gun that Ralphie had dreamed about in “A Christmas Story.” My parents were not that dumb. It was a black plastic six-shot rubber band rifle.

To this day, even though I have never seen another one like it, I can describe it in minute detail. I remember how the sight looked more like a square megaphone you could shout into than something that might help you focus on your target. Once you pulled back the bolt on the side of the barrel, you could load six of the long yellow rubber bands that came with it onto the end of the muzzle and pull them back onto each one of the six white, plastic isosceles triangles that had just risen up.

With each pull of the trigger, a rubber band would fly. The next few days, there was not a cereal box in the house that was safe from my sure aim. The houseplants my mother lovely took care of took on a ragged look, their leaves torn and mangled. I am sure even a drinking glass or two enjoyed one last day before somehow falling off the table and crashing to the floor.

For six glorious days, the house was well protected. My parents then did something they rarely did — they went out for the evening. It wasn’t that they were not social people. It was just that it was impossible for them to find a babysitter. Many a teenage girl that babysat the Soderstrum boys had been found at the end of an evening in the fetal position, their psyches shattered, babbling incoherently.

Somehow my parents had found two sisters, Sherry and Shelly Flickinger, who would agree to watch us. While I cannot prove it, I tend to believe they had been trained in the human cockfighting pits of Thailand. One of them probably shanked a man in prison with a sharpened spoon. They did not take any guff from us and made us mind. My parents loved — and I mean loved — them.

I must admit I was a little taken aback when I saw Shelly standing at the door as my parents were putting on their coats. My mom lovingly said to us, “Now, you be good for Shelly.” With my cap gun pistols dangling from the holsters on my hips, I shrugged my shoulders because in my mind, I was always an angel. Still, out of the goodness of my heart, I knew Shelly and house needed protection. I got my trusted rubber band gun out.

I spent the next few minutes crawling commando-style around to each door and window, looking for any shadows that might be lurking in the darkness. I crawled behind couches and hid behind the Christmas tree, monitoring the activity in the house and enjoying a candy cane or two. Finally, I let my presence be known. Standing up, I moved like a panther to the family room entryway and struck my best John Wayne pose. Channeling the Duke, I said, “Now listen here, little missy.”

Surprisingly, teenage girls do not like to be called ‘little missy’ by eight-year-old boys. Shelly looked at me, looked at my beautiful rubber band gun, and then into my eyes. She then said, “Don’t you even think about it!” Until she said that such a thought had never crossed my mind. What happened next, to this day, I maintain that I was framed. I was a patsy. There was another shooter in the room,. All I know is that she was hit in quick secession by six yellow rubber bands, whack, whack, whack, whack, whack, whack. As the last rubber band slapped into her side, something told me I better run. It was probably the look of rage in her eyes.

The next few minutes are best described as the beginning of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” when Indie had to escape the rolling boulder. As I moved from room to room, I leaped furniture, slid on my knees under the kitchen table, from one end to another, and even leaped the railing when she thought she had me cornered upstairs, landing on my feet on the stairs.

Making my way to the bottom, I tipped my cowboy hat to her and took off for the front door. If I was anything, it was a young gentleman. My babysitter seemed not to appreciate this gallant gesture. I figured if I could make my way outside I could live off the land until my parents got back. I even managed to reload my rifle and shoot her six more times, which only seemed to infuriate her more. After a few more minutes of running around, I looked behind me and she was nowhere to be found. I figured she had grown tired and given up her fruitless pursuit. It was a footrace she was never going to win.

Crawling behind one of the chairs after a few minutes to catch my breath, I made a break for the front door. Sprinting as fast as I could towards the light of freedom, my hand almost on the doorknob, she appeared out of the shadows. I never saw my beloved rubber band gun again. To this day, she claims she has no idea what happened to it. All I know is, to this day, almost four decades later, I want it back. And I promise not to shoot her with it… Well, maybe.

Trevor Soderstrum is a Story City native who has been writing columns for about 10 years or so. He’s been all over the world, and attended the summer session of The Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He loves to share his stories.