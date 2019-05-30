Soon after our school had turned loose its unruly urchins for the summer, there would be several of us who would head for the railroad tracks on the west side of Slater. For it was there that all sorts of magical places could be found.

For instance, there were a couple of ditches next to the tracks that were deep enough that they often held water. The more severe the spring rains had been — the deeper the water; the deeper the water — the more aquatic wildlife inhabited those ditches. Creatures such as toads, frogs, crawdads, minnows, salamanders and, occasionally, a snake. What more could a 12-year-old boy ask for when it came to excitement?

Even more exciting was the stand of trees that dominated the far west section between the tracks and the farm field fence line. For it was there the fabled “hobo jungle” was found.

The jungle was rumored to be a resting spot for hobos (people who rode the freight trains without permission and often lived off the land.) Those travelers were said to ride the rails in search of work, but few actually looked very diligently.

At the time there was a thriving creamery in town. As this was back in the 1950s, rules and regulations regarding the dumping of materials and the like into streams were nearly nonexistent. Not that the creamery had anything to do with it mind you, but at the edge of town there was a stream known to the locals as “Stink Creek.”

This creek released an unusual odor that could bring tears to one’s eyes if the wind was in the right direction. But as foul as that creek smelled, it produced some of the sweetest worms you’ve ever seen. The only drawback was getting that smell on your hands after baiting the hook.

Following a couple weeks of summer vacation, most of solo young explorers would have tired of ditches, jungles, creamery and other attractions, and started working on a plan to escape to Big Creek, which flowed about four miles west of town. After all, with all those aquatic creatures at our beck and call, why not take advantage of them as fish bait and test the unknown waters of Big Creek?

That trip, too, was an adventure. Although most of us had bicycles, the majority of the bikes weren’t in good enough shape to make that long of a run. Then there was also the problem of transporting the aquatic wildlife that far, as many needed to be in water to survive.

We tried hitchhiking, but few if any drivers would open their car doors to several boys carrying open buckets. Any who did would refuse to transport us after seeing what was inside the buckets.

Such was the demanding and frustrating life a group of lads faced back in the good old days. Darn, what I wouldn’t give to live those days once more!

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.