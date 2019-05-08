When I was young, I was proud to be an American because that was what we were taught. As I got older, I was not really proud, but still glad I was an American. But now I am just ashamed to be an American.

What is sadder is so many people think President Donald Trump's behavior is okay. He has alienated any allies we had, and will undoubtedly get us into a war (hopefully not a civil war). Who do you think will come to our aid? The richest group of people will buy their safety, so they aren't worried.

I hope all the young people grow up to be caring, understanding and work together for the best possible future for everyone, but what they witness these days makes em doubt it.

And Trump sits there every day playing his games and laughing at us because he knows no matter what outrageous thing he does, he knows he'll get away with it. I wonder if he realizes the Russians, North Koreans and others are just waiting for him to go one step too far, laughing at him all the while.

He has gotten so many groups of our country to turn against each other that it is really pretty scary. that's how he keeps control over everyone. I hope we can get through all this and reunite like it should be and work for the same goals. I know people are going to disagree on so many things, which I expect — but let's just try to get some pride back.

Thanks for listening. Do you remember when you were young and couldn't wait to grow up? If we only knew then.

Peggy Burkett, Burlington