This is a call to action my fellow Burlingtonians, neighbors, family and friends

We should show our 100 percent support and appreciation for all our first responders. They are our heroes here in this great city of Burlington. We all must fight for their lives, and do or help them maintain their superior service at current levels.

As I've said countless times in the past—I love Burlington and every single person who lives here, and pas taxes.

I do not know if you are aware, but currently six firefighters are grant funded and we need them to stay permanently—no ifs ands or buts about it. They protect people and property. No price tag is too much for these brave and courageous first responders—period.

Our current city manager and current city council members need and must hear from you. One person can, and as history can verify, does make a difference in the world. Look towards Jesus of Nazareth, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and countless thousands of others. Please, flood city hall and city council with phone calls, texts, emails, etc. and demand protecting our fire department appropriately.

Even equally important, our third ambulance is also in jeopardy of funding by October 2020. We need and must make our loud, strong voices heard to keeping for this critically vital ambulance. Before next January's fiscal budget we must and morally support full funding, and without any property tax increase.

Tell your city council, our public servants to protect our greatest fire department in all of Southeast Iowa under the superior command of Chief Matt Trexel.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart and wallet to all our first responders.

Scott Diehl, Burlington