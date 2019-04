Liberal Democrats say Attorney General Barr is working for President Donald Trump and not the people.

Remember when Attorney General Eroc Holder said, “I’m his wing-man so I’m there with my boy” (meaning former President Barack Obama ).

Holder confused rule of law with loyalty for Obama many times.

Did I hear crickets then?

Those outside the confines of the now-socialist Democratic Party do remember these remarks with noted hypocrisy running rampant.

Larry White, Mount Pleasant