Some people hate Mondays, but I’m not one of them. Other people just can’t wait until Friday and Saturday, but working for the weekend doesn’t cut it for me, either. I’m happy for each day that the good Lord has found the grace to give me; I know each day is a blessing and is a constant source of motivation. I’m happy to have a chance to put the ball in play.

You might think you really hate Mondays, but maybe you really hate going to work. It’s not Monday’s fault if working for the wrong person or business is sucking the life right out of you. If you ever question what you do for a living, maybe you should reconsider what it is you do, especially you are just going through the motions to get a paycheck. If you’re not personally invested in what you do, maybe you’re wasting your time.

I’m all for practicality, but if you don’t care about results and you’re not engaged in what you do — you’re just faking it. There was a time when I realized I wasn’t truly invested in the idea of work itself because I had not embraced the grind — I had never obtained the mountain-climber mentality. My goal was never to make it to the top of the mountain, I just wanted to make it through the week.

One day, when I was in my mid-twenties, I said something to my father-in-law about having to work so hard. His reply to my grumbling was, “You only have to do it the rest of your life.” It was like he flipped a switch and a light came on. I realized he was right. Work was something I had to do, like it or not, and I embraced the grind. I looked forward to it.

Instead of faking it, I got out of my box. I quit some things, but I eventually took on a little bit more. Monday and Friday usually feel about the same to me because sometimes I’m so busy I really don’t know what day it is (and I have to ask). People have asked me how I can fit so much into my schedule and I jokingly tell them it’s because I sleep at night. In truth, it’s because I’m enjoying what I do.

Sometime today, ask some of your co-workers how they are doing and I’d wager at least one of them will say, “I’m here.” Their tone will tell you they don’t want to be.

Instead of telling an Eeyore I can help them find the door, I try to tell them, “I’m glad you’re here.” Acknowledging their contribution puts one more guide on the mountain, strengthening my team. If their Monday sucks, I don’t want it to be because of me.

Not that the day even matters. The difference between a good day and a bad day is usually our attitude. We probably have our mind made up about what day we’re going to have when we get out of bed.

Out of all the jobs we have, there is one job you absolutely cannot outsource. You cannot task someone else with the job of making you happy. It rests solely on your shoulders alone.

You can blame the town you live in, the place you work, or even the day of the week, but if you ever have a case of the Mondays, that’s on you.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.