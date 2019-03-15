Senator Joni Ernst captures a front page Hawk Eye spot March 1st with the revelation that President Donald Trump's long time fixer-lawyer, Michael Cohen, is a liar.

Such wisdom.

Anyone familiar with New York knows mob boss style New York commercial developers have fixer-lawyers and they are paid to cover the bosses backside often with lies.

Joni says, Americans elected Trump President in 2016 "knowing the personality, knowing President Trump the way everybody knows President Trump."

Really, Joni? Did you say that? You knew before the election what we know now about Donald Trump? I don't recall you sharing this stuff with voters. Can this be true?

Our Senator might do well to nix the political grandstanding and pay attention to the other Hawk Eye March 1st front page stories. Our area schools are suffering due to declining rural population and farm loan delinquencies are the highest they've been in 9 years.

Senator, while at it, as an Iowa taxpayer, check out page B6 of the the same issue and explain why $4.15 million of Iowa's affordable housing development funds have gone to an "accelerated" payment to a crony of Gov. Kim Reynolds to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit?

We look forward to your wisdom on these matters.

Dave Helman, Salem