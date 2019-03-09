Most Republicans feel completing a wall on our Southern border is extremely important. Drugs are a huge issue as more people die from drug overdoses each year than from car wrecks and gun violence. Along with drug trafficking comes a huge number of murders, rapes, thefts, and the trafficking of young women who are forced to be a participant in the sex trade. Billions of dollars are being spent yearly trying to control this horrible situation. A few billion would complete the wall and stop a high percentage of these tragedies.

It’s very obvious why the Democrat Party is nearly one hundred percent against stopping this deplorable way of life. They are strongly supporting killing the unborn and changing our government from Freedom to Socialism, which puts their Party in a losing situation because too many Americans are supporting the Christian way of life, thus challenging the growth of the Democrat Party. Therefore, people coming in from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador are well advised before they leave their nations that they will become voting Democrats in many situations by simply obtaining a driver’s license. California has millions who are receiving free health care and food stamps to promote the Democrats' horrendous style of living.

The only way the Democratic Party can survive is to get more voters from the criminals that are illegally entering our nation, and changing our way of Government to Socialism. For example, a number of their Party want to combat global warming by doing away with airplanes, ATV’s, Automobiles and would probably include methane gas-passing cows, with 70 percent of taxes to supply their (as they stated) seven trillion dollar project. If their thoughts are allowed to continue, our nation will no longer be our nation, but a nation owned and operated by the Democrat Party.

I have been honored to live in the great U.S.A. going on a century and I will resist this threat until “death do us part.” I’m not alone. It’s always been known a big percentage of the Democrats want to do away with concealed weapons. How long has their party had this in mind?

God, please, please don’t give up on our wonderful U.S.A. and help us fill our declining Church pews.

Robert Batey, Mount Pleasant