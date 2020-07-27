Ellis "Mitch" Merritt Mitchell, 73, of Burlington, passed away at 8:23 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born March 6th, 1947, in Eldora, he was the son of Fred R. and Elsie A. (Alexander) Mitchell. He married Gail Nichols in 1968 and they later divorced. He then married Linda Jo (Kaeppel) Adams in 1977 in Evansdale.

Mitch spent numerous years in the Waterloo area working in finance. While there, Mitch was an active member of barbershop quartets as a bass. He then transferred to Burlington with Morris Plan Financial, where he stayed for 6 more years. Mitch later was employed and eventually retired from Presto-X, where he worked for almost 40 years in pest control management. After retirement, Mitch worked part-time at Burlington Care Center as a "jack of all trades."

In his free time, Mitch enjoyed watching sports, gardening, fishing, and gambling. But above all, Mitch enjoyed golfing, especially with his son. Amongst his many talents were carpentry and woodworking. He took great pride in his fruit, vegetable, and flower gardens that he grew for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda Mitchell of Burlington; children, Hope Nichols Granata of Meriden, CT, Adam (Lesley) Mitchell of Keokuk and Sara Mitchell of Des Moines; 4 grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Perry of Eldora and Lois Mitchell of Iowa Falls; two brothers, Glen (Judy) Mitchell of Pine Island, MN, and Miles Mitchell of Des Moines.

He was preceeded in death by both of his parents and a brother, Frederick.

Cremation has been entrusted to Neptune Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.