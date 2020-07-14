David Lavern Hill , 66, of Biggsville, died at 8:30 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.

Born April 5, 1954, in Burlington, he was the son of George William Hill and Cleora Alleine Inghram Reynolds.

He retired from Champion after 17 years.

David loved anything to do with cars, including detailing and painting them. He liked to work in his shop and build models. He also enjoyed fishing, watching "American Pickers" or anything car related and drinking Mt. Dew. He loved spending time with his four dogs and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his mother, Cleora of Arizona; one son, Chris Hill of Burlington; two daughters, Chanell (Doug) Gay of Osceola, IA and Tracy (Jerry) Stevens of Burlington; three grandchildren: Natalie, Aaron and Olivia; one step granddaughter, Ruth; one brother, Jerry (Kathy) Hill of Burlington; one sister, Connie Riter of Arizona; one half-sister, Billie Jo Hill-Elkin; and one uncle, Barney Inghram of Burlington.

He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother, Danny Hill.

Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mr. Hill will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Waterhouse officiating. Cremation will be entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory following the service.

A memorial has been established.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting David's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.