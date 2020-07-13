Laura Patricia Roach, 61, of Salem passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home in Salem.

She was born on October 27, 1958, in Ottumwa, Iowa the daughter of Raymond Andrew and Patricia Ann (Wrenn) Phillips.

Laura worked for Heatilator of Mt. Pleasant for 20 years and for Mt. Pleasant Community Schools for 13 years. She was a hard worker, enjoyed watching television, spending time with her family at the river and her cats.

Laura is survived by her son, Bill (Molly) Roach of Wake Forrest, North Carolina, her brothers, John Phillips of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Marty Phillips of Mt. Pleasant, her uncle, Bob (Lorraine) Phillips of California, along with two nephews, Zach (Libbe) Phillips of Chicago, Illinois and Stuart (Sharia) Phillips of Jerome, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Teresa Phillips and Mary Ann Phillips in infancy.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Friends Church in Salem with her son Bill Roach and Tom Palmer officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 until time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will follow in the Salem East Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for Missions in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

