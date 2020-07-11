Ulla Kristina (Aldeborg) Schoell, 85, of Burlington, died at 10:55 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

She was born May 3, 1935 in Goteborg, Sweden to Dr. Rolf and Gunborg Aldeborg. On May 19, 1962, she married David A. Schoell in Burlington, IA. He passed on April 2, 2007.

She was a graduate of Goteborg's Hogre Samskola and the Goteborg Institute of Commerce. She then attended a year long course in the French language at the University of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland and traveled extensively in Europe.

In 1961, she came to the United States and worked as a receptionist for Hoerner Boxes in Chicago, IL.

She and her husband lived all over the United States (IL, CT, CA, WI, MO) before settling in Burlington in 1976.

Ulla was a member of many organizations including the Burlington Golf Club, the Art Guild, the Fine Arts League at the New Crystal Lake Club. She a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where she was active in women's Bible study, the prayer shawl ministry and as a past deacon. Ulla greatly enjoyed attending Bible study, reading, and oil painting (especially dog portraits).

She is survived by one son, David A. Schoell Jr. (wife Rhonda), and one daughter, Kristina Link (husband John); and three grandchildren, Kayla, David and Jennifer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

In consideration of the COVID 19 health crisis, it has been decided not to encourage a social gathering at this time. The immediate family will have a small service and burial. They will schedule a Celebration of Life in a few months' time and will happily post notice and encourage all friends and family participation to remember and celebrate this remarkable and special woman.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Burlington.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Ulla's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.