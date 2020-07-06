Ray Michael Pals, 72, of Panora, Iowa and Mission, Texas, died on June 30, 2020 in Mission.

He was born on May 11, 1948 in Belmond, Iowa, the son of Ray Edward and Marian (Green) Pals. He graduated from Belmond Community High School in 1966, and shortly after began a 32-year career as an installation technician with Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies.

Ray married Mary Pauk on March 1, 1975 in Corwith, and they settled in Van Meter, where they lived for many years. He was a longtime member of the Izaak Walton League, and enjoyed camping with his family until they purchased their summer home on Lake Panorama in Panora. Ray liked water skiing, leisurely boat rides, grill outs and card games. In later years, he became an avid woodworker, never straying far from the workshop where he created and donated many pieces to area charities.

He was a mainstay at cribbage tournaments around Panora, and rarely missed a weekend of sports: If Ray knew about the game, he’d be watching on TV. He liked going south to Texas for the winter, where he filled his days with live music, golf cart rides, happy hours with friends and crafting beautiful woodwork for his friends and family.

Ray was a friend to everyone he met. He had a sharp wit and a playful spirit, and was quick with a smile or joke that put anyone at ease. He cared deeply for his family, who miss him greatly.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary; daughter Tonia (Sam) Martin of Clive; son Wade (Stacy) Pals of Williamsburg, Ky., and three granddaughters, Emily, Makenna and Avery.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. We will follow all current COVID-19 restrictions.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Tori’s Angels, 4677 Panorama Drive, Panora, IA, 50216.