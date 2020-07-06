Kester M. Gladfelder, 91, of Moline, Illinois formerly of Wapello, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Wapello. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Main Station Cemetery, rural Moravia.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Wapello United Methodist Church where he was a member.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kester Gladfelder was born June 14, 1929, on a farm near Moravia, the son of Frank and Lillie Gladfelder. He married Dee Fenton on August 15, 1948 in Centerville. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2006.

He worked on a farm much of his earlier life and later bought a truck and did general hauling in the Moravia area. He was an announcer at KCOG Radio in Centerville. Kester also worked as a beef lugger at Morrell’s in Ottumwa. He drove school buses in Centerville and Iowa City, as well as the city bus in Iowa City during his college years. He taught at a country school in Moravia and later at Wapello Jr. High.

Kester was a graduate of Moravia High School, Centerville Community College and the College of Pharmacy at the University of Iowa. His work as a pharmacist began at Martin Rexall Drug Store in Fairfield. He owned and operated Gladfelder Pharmacy in Wapello for 32 years, retiring in May, 1997.

Kester had been a member of the Fairfield Lions Club, President of the Wapello Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce and secretary of the Izaak Walton League in Wapello.

He taught Sunday School and was the Sunday School Superintendent at Fairview Church in Moravia. He also taught Sunday School at the Methodist Church of Fairfield and the United Methodist Church in Wapello.

Kester enjoyed farm life, hunting, antique cars, tractors, tools and especially books. He was a very caring person, which was affirmed in his years of pharmacy.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Marsha Gladfelder (Terri Meeks) of Auburn, Alabama; sister-in-law, Rosalie Gladfelder of Centerville; many nieces and nephews and special friend, LaDonna VanKlaveren of Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Keith Gladfelder, Rev. Kermit Gladfelder and sister, Maxine Kaster.