Graveside services for Homer L. Perkins will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 with military honors at Violet Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Murdock Funeral Home. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 -7 p.m. Homer passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.