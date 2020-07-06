Dennis B. Hunter, age 74, of Gladstone, Illinois, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

He was born May 16, 1946 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Cyrus "Bud" and Rose Ellis Hunter. On September 20, 1975, he married Wanda Jean Briscoe in Aledo, Illinois.

Mr. Hunter was a graduate of Aledo High School. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he owned and operated D & W Plumbing and Heating in Gladstone for twenty years, and later was the heating plant operator for Monmouth College for eighteen years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, raising horses and ponies, and building horse drawn buggies. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, three sons, Brad (Lori) Hunter, Brian Hunter, and Ben Hunter, one daughter, Brooke (Peter Adams) Hunter, three grandsons, Cody, Jake and Charlie Hunter, one brother, Dick (Dottie) Hunter and one sister, Linda Johnston.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patty Adcock.

Friends may call as they desire from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Stronghurst. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family will not be present.

Graveside services with military rites will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 in the Biggsville Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Baker officiating.

Memorials have been established for Faith Bible Church of Oquawka, and Western Illinois Animal Rescue.

Please visit Mr. Hunter’s obituary at banksandbeals.com to sign the guest book and leave a condolence.