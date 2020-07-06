Mr. Daniel Andrew Anderson, 89, of Danville, IA, died at 12:08 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Great River Medical Center.

Born December 22, 1930 in Burlington, IA, he was the son of Earnest and Emma (Schmicker) Anderson. He married Doris Schupper December 16, 1951 in Burlington.

Dan was a 1948 graduate of Danville High School and attended Burlington Jr. College. He was an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer and mayor of Danville. He was an Electronics Engineer for IRC and Burlington Hospital.

He was a member of Long Creek United Methodist Church. He served on the church board and cemetery board. He was a volunteer fireman for Danville Fire Department, and a member of the Lion’s Club, Masonic Lodge, AF & AM. He enjoyed family, farming, woodworking, square dancing, playing cards, and tinkering with many projects. He took great pride in his garden.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Doris Anderson of Danville; two sons, Danny (Sharon) Anderson of Danville, IA and David (Arlene) Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, IA; five grandchildren, Greg (Michelle) Anderson of West Burlington, Jeff (Sara) Anderson of Davenport, IA, Darren Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Alex Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Donny Anderson of Cedar Rapids, IA; five great-grandchildren, Sadie and Taylor Anderson of Davenport, IA, and Camden Anderson, Brennan and Emma Creelman of West Burlington, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Howard; and one sister, Dorothy Hobart.

The funeral service for Mr. Anderson will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9th at Lunning Chapel. Rev. David Mixon will officiate. Interment will be in Long Creek Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no visitation.

A memorial for Long Creek Church has been established.