G. Max Irving

Sept. 7, 1936, – May 31, 2020

G. Max Irving passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Arizona, after a short illness.

He was born Sept. 7, 1936, in rural Story County, Iowa, to Gordon and Beatrice (Weigel) Irving. He graduated from Huxley High School in 1955. That summer he met Janice May Hines of Ames while both worked at the Green Giant canning plant. They were married in 1956 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Ames, Iowa, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. At the time they were married, Max had just received his paratrooper wings in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U. S Army. Their only child Gordon William Irving, was born on 1957 and died in 1958.

After three years (+25 jumps) of military service at Ft. Bragg, N. Carolina, and three additional years at Drake University to complete his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree requirements, the Irvings moved to California. Max was employed by North American Aviation Corp. in Seal Beach where the 2nd stage booster rocket for landing man on the moon was assembled and at the Downey plant which assembled the Apollo Capsule. When the space program started to slow down, Max went to work in the Naval Procurement Office at the McDonald Douglas aerospace company and later with the Office of Naval Research as a Resident Representative in Pasadena, then in Tuscon and in Albuquerque. The Irvings stayed in Albuquerque after both retired in 1997.

They both liked travel, history, and western art, and explored all of it in their travels throughout the States and Europe, and often returning to Iowa to visit family and friends. In 2018 Max and his wife moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona, to be close to family.

Max is survived by his wife Janice, a sister-in-law Colleen (Peter) Kirkegaard, a brother-in-law Laurence Peake, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, his parents, his three sisters, Roberta Graham, Janice Stevens, and Marybeth Peake, two brothers-in-law, Ernest Graham and E. Roger Stevens, and a nephew, Allan Stevens.

A private service was held in Arizona and Max’s cremains have been sent to Ames for burial. A graveside service with an Honor Guard will be held at the Ames Cemetery at 11:00 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.