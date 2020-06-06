Donald S. LaRue Sr., 84, formerly of Burlington, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pearl Valley Rehab in Muscatine.

Born October 3, 1935 in Muscatine, Iowa he was the son of Donald B. and Lillian (Osborn) LaRue. He married Beverly Schlotfelt on December 31, 1954, they later divorced. He then married Frances “Fran” L. Graham on August 3, 1973. She died August 14, 2006.

Donald worked as a salesman for Burlington Farm Machinery and later as the safety manager for Ruan Trucking. He retired in 1999.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #529, the Elks and the Cascade Boat Club. He loved fishing, boating and camping. He enjoyed stock car racing, NASCAR and playing cards. He was known to be excellent with numbers and always kept track of how many games of Pitch he played.

Survivors include his three children; Donald (Kay) LaRue Jr. of Muscatine, Michelle (Charlie) Aldridge of New Boston, Illinois and Kay (Ray Smith) Paetz of Muscatine; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one brother Pete (Donna) LaRue of Muscatine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, one daughter Debb Frye, one son Jay LaRue, one granddaughter and one son-in-law Bill Paetz.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00-4:00 p.m. Friday June 12th at the Burlington Elks Lodge. According to his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.

The family requests memorial donations to the Iowa Donor Network in memory of Don.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com