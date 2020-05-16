Steven Ray Wycoff, 73, of Nevada, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Onalaska, WI.

He was born July 15, 1946 to Herschel and Mary (Quigley) Wycoff. He graduated from Nevada High School and was united in marriage to Jeannine (Burr) on March 8, 1970. Steve worked for 40 years at 3M Company and enjoyed life on the acreage. After retiring he helped a few farmers during planting and harvesting season and baled hay during summer months. His love was working the fields and with cattle. Steve was a loyal and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed sharing the adventure of farm life with everyone. Steve was quiet with a big heart and could be found lending a helping hand or even striking up conversations with strangers. His smile, kind heart, and sense of humor will be missed.

Steve is survived by his wife Jeannine (Burr) Wycoff and his children: Marcie (Scott) Wycoff-Horn of Onalaska, WI, Joseph (Jennifer) Wycoff of Fairview, TX and daughter-in-law, Christine Wycoff of Ankeny, IA; his 9 grandchildren: Taylor, Sydney, Carson, Caleb, Seth, Riley, Kynslee, Kason, and Kyron. Steve was preceded in death by his father; and son, Greg Wycoff.

The celebration of life service is May 23, 2:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, attendance is being limited to immediate family. Others can access it live at: facebook.com.cpcnevadaia

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the following: 1) Story County 4H Fair Association, PO Box 163, Nevada, IA 50201 OR 2) Greg Wycoff Memorial Scholarship, 27873 610th Avenue, Nevada, IA 50201