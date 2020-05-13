Chester D Crook, formerly from Boone presently from Mountain Home Arkansas, born September 12, 1944 passed away at his home on May 5, 2020. His companion Barbara at his side.

He retired from John Deere D.M.

He is survived by his sons- Mike (Deb), Dave&Jayme(Rona), 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, his sister Sharon and his brother Bill.

He was preceded in death by his parents Faye&Aaron, Siblings Doris, Eugene, Lois, Johnny, Dorothy, Gerald, Thelma and Janice.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.