Connie Ferrill, 89, formerly a lifelong resident of Dallas City, IL, currently a resident at Hickory Grove Assisted Living Center in Carthage, IL, passed away May 1, 2020. Because of the Covid restrictions, she was only blessed with the surrounding arms of son Greg and daughter-in-law Deana. She also heard over the phone the daily voices of the rest of her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Connie was born May 7, 1930, the daughter of Virgil L. and Ruth Elma Nicol Logan. On December 24, 1948 she married Bobby H. Ferrill in Dallas City. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2000.

Connie was a gentle, happy soul who absolutely loved her big two-story white house in Dallas City, her husband of over 50 years Bob, her lively house full of five kids, and the ever present big yellow family lab dog.

At the age of 30 Connie taught herself how to paint with acrylic paints. Through the years she dove into the history of Dallas City and the surrounding area. She discovered pictures of old area buildings and landmarks, some no longer standing. She became an extraordinary artist and historian of this area, painting these buildings and landmarks, with her most tedious but beautiful being the once stately Dallas City High School. She had art exhibitions in Burlington, IA, Ft. Madison, IA, and Dallas City, IL. Many homes today display framed prints of her many, many prints of her beautiful paintings. She completed her last full length picture less than a year ago at the age of 88 and displayed it at her art exhibit at the Dallas City Festival, July 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Hill Ferrill and infant daughter Becky, son William Gerald Ferrill, and four siblings Jean Kukuk, David Logan, Jerry Logan, and Robert Logan.

She is survived by four children, Kathy (Dennis) Brumbaugh of Dallas City, IL; Steven Ferrill of Maplewood, MO; Gary (Tina) Ferrill of Clifton, ME; and Greg (Deana) Ferrill of Dallas City, IL.

Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, Bob Archibald (Kim) Tyler and Ty of Lincoln, NE; Jason Archibald (BreAnn) Dylon and Kevin, Fort Collins, CO; Ron Ferrill (Tiffany Todd) of Dallas City, IL; Megan Woodard (Ben Winke) Will Woodard, Tyler Winke and Brennen Winke, Burlington, IA; Connie Wiley (Bryan) Ashlynne and Ryleigh, Carmen, IL; Todd Ferrill (Melissa) and Katelyn, Miffintown, PA; Eric Brumbaugh, Sadie, Joliet, IL; Amy Shengelia (Irakli) Nikolas, David and Max, Kirkwood, MO; Adam (Heidi) Brumbaugh, Aubrey, Jackson, Liberty and Annika, Geneseo, IL; Sara Ferrill (Damon Ferlazzo) Emma and Ella , Columbia,MO; Seth Ferrill, Asher and Wren Alice , St. Louis, MO; Kyle (Katharine) Ferrill and Asher, Eddington, ME; Travis (Katie) Ferrill, Amherst, ME; Laine Ferrill, Chicago, IL; Cody (Nikki) Ferrill, Easton and Reese, Danville, IA; Jacki (Chris) Wibbell, Hayden and Maci, Dallas City, IL; two sisters-in-law Norma Logan and Mary Logan; and numerous other special nieces, nephews and close friends.

A family graveside service will be held at the Myers Cemetery at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with Pastor Mark Nichols. Others may pay their respects by driving to the cemetery but must remain in their cars during the service.

A memorial has been established in Connie's name. She loved Dallas City so much that the family will decide at a later date how best to use the memorial fund to honor her name in her dearly cherished town. Contributions may be sent to; Connie Ferrill Memorial Fund, c/o Banks & Beals Funeral Home, PO Box 70, Dallas City, IL 62330. To leave a condolence, please visit Connie’s obituary at banksandbeals.com.