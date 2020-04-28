Herman Isaac Royer, age 83 of Nebraska City died April 26, 2020, at his home.

Herman was born Nov. 8, 1936 in Plattsmouth, the son of Henry and Agnes (Gochenour) Royer.

He married Marlene Kock June 10, 1957, in Talmage.

Herm lived in Nebraska City for many years and was an avid Husker fan.

He loved wood working, making electric lamps and was an over all handy man.

He always looked forward to spending time with his family and his great grandchildren. Herm worked for Nebraska City Utilities for 28 years before he started Royer Electric.

He was a charter member of the Nebraska City Rescue Squad, past Nebraska City Jaycees President and was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene of Nebraska City; son, Mike (Clara) Royer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jeff Royer, Melissa (Marc) McMurray and Matt (Angel) Grable; great grandchildren, Michelle and Max McMurray and Vincent Grable; brother, Richard (Alice) Royer of Sequim, Wash., and son-in-law, Wayne (Wendy) Grable of Waverly; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cheryl.

Private family graveside funeral services were to be 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery near Talmage.

Visitations were to be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The family was not present to greet friends due to Covid-19 CDC Guidelines.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery or the great grandchildren’s scholarship fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral. com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



