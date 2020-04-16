Ivan L. Knoll, age 95 of Adel, died April 15, 2020. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on COVID-19 for social gatherings, all visitations and services are limited. A private family burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ivan was born December 20, 1924 to Louie A. Knoll and Josephine B. (Applen) Knoll. He graduated from Waukee High School in 1942. After working the summers of 1942 and 1943 as a farm hand, he joined the Navy in 1943, serving on the USS Craven during World War II. Returning from the service in May 1946, he took up farming. In September, 1949, he married Lola M. Wicks and made their home on the farm of Lola’s Mother in Colfax Twp. Here they farmed and raised four children, Kent, Gayle and twins, Burke and Bruce. In 1993 upon retirement, Ivan and Lola moved into town in Adel. Ivan and Lola were happily married for 62 years until her passing. Even at 95, Ivan still had farming in his blood and would love to come out and ride in the combine. His legacy will continue on with Knoll Farms.

Ivan was a member of the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. He served on several committees and boards in the area through the years and also enjoyed playing cards with a Waukee Group for over 58 years, plus a “neighborhood” group for some 50 years. Ivan enjoyed mushroom hunting in the spring, was a regular blood donor, and he and Lola loved to dance. Ivan loved his family, his nieces and nephews, his friends and his church family.

Survivors include daughter, Gayle (Rick) Arnburg of Maxwell; sons, Kent, Burke (fiancé Robyn), Bruce (fiancé Beth) all of Adel; five grandchildren, Dustin (Marcy) Conover of Adel, Wade (Ashley) Conover of Ackworth, Rachel (boyfriend Brandon) Knoll of Adel, Kyle (fiancé Cassie) Knoll of Adel and Cole (girlfriend Madie) Knoll of Des Moines; and great grandchildren, Ashton, Paisley, Kimber, Braelyn and Lyndee. He enjoyed time with his (companion) Fern Dickey of many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola (2011); father, Louie (1989; mother, Josephine (1999); brother, John (2008) and sister, Pauline (2011).

The family requests no flowers and memorial donations may be made to Panther Creek Church of the Brethren or Mainstream Living, a nonprofit care organization. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com