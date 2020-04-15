James Michael Barry, 56 of Des Moines and formerly of Adel, passed away Monday, April 13 at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines due to complications of diabetes. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, the funeral home will assist with family and friends entering the funeral home to comply with current regulations. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Dexter Cemetery.

Jim was born to Richard “Dick” and Marilyn Coleen Barry on November 3, 1963. He grew up in Adel and graduated in 1982. He was employed by Bridgestone Firestone for many years, followed by over the road trucking. He never met anyone he couldn’t start a conversation with. The only friend he didn’t have was someone he hadn’t met yet. He always loved to have a good time and would never hesitate to tell you just what he thought.

He loved his family, hunting, fishing and anything that had to do with being outdoors. Walks in the timber or knee deep in a pond or river was where he felt most comfortable.

Jim is survived by his wife, Chris; father, Richard “Dick” and significant other, Jeanne Crabb; brother, Joe (Tara); nieces, Jazmin and Jaden; nephews, Fletcher and Braden; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Coleen; and infant brother, Richard Allen.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com