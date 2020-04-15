Dorothy L. Longnecker, 95, went home to be with Jesus on April 9, 2020. Dorothy was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Slater, Iowa, to Lawnie Klonglan and Evelyn (Carlson) Klonglan. She was a lifetime resident of Polk County. She graduated from White Oak High School in 1942, where she played basketball and was in the school play. Previously she was a student at Sheldahl High School.

She was united in marriage to Raymond R. Longnecker on Feb. 27, 1944, at White Oak Church, where they were members. Dorothy worked at Central National Bank in Des Moines, the Ankeny Ordnance plant in the Time Keeping department, helped with farming, and worked at Bourns Electronics in Ames. Dorothy enjoyed singing at church and listening to music. She loved bowling with her husband and friends, having beautiful flowers, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and Chicago Cubs. Even though she and Raymond were busy, they never forgot about their family and friends. She spent the last years of her life at Mill Pond in Ankeny, and had many friends there also.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Paul) Beckman, of Sperry; her son, Lee (Mary) Longnecker, of Ankeny; five grandchildren, Abbie (Dave) McAuliffe, of Coralville, Elissa Beckman, of Denver, Colo., Lauren (Brian) Fuhrer, of Sperry, Austin Longnecker, of Ames, and Alex Longnecker, of New Haven, Conn.; five great-grandchildren, Cayson Fuhrer, Norah McAuliffe, Lyvia Fuhrer, Declan McAuliffe and Trip Beckman-Scherzer; and her siblings, Paul (Kathy) Klonglan, of Des Moines, and Mary Jane Willocks, of Jefferson City, Tenn.

She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her parents, and siblings, Donald Klonglan and Sharon Bowers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Ankeny Funeral Home with burial at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Mill Pond for their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Dorothy L. Longnecker Memorial Fund, to be used for a lasting memorial gift for the Mill Pond community.