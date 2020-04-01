Gerald (Jerry) LaVerne Stever, 85, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, in Topeka, Kan.

The oldest of seven children, he was born Dec. 5, 1934, to Ivol and Alma Stever in Nebraska City.

He graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1953 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 345 also in 1953.

Jerry attended the University of Nebraska and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi.

He married Mary Ann Thiesfeld on Feb. 11, 1956.

He is survived by his children Julie (late Bob) Peter, Ellinwood; Brian (Maria) Stever, Topeka; Greg (Julie) Stever, McPherson, Kan.; and Lisa Stever, Topeka. Also survived by grandchildren Cody (Christine) McNorton, Kelli (Slayton) Rous, Kristine (Cory) Willoughby, Kirstee (Alex) Lyon, Shan (Tony) Srott, and Jennifer (Clint) Busing. Also survived by great grandchildren Troy, Carrington, Adeline, Brody, Hayden, Piper, Poppy, Benjamin, Mason, Stevie and Austin. He is survived by four siblings: Mary Lou (Troy) Lyon, Sandy (Larry) Otto, Chip (Deb) Stever, and Jim (Kathy) Stever.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann, parents, and two brothers, Larry and Tom.

Jerry started working for Meadow Gold Dairy, selling products house to house in Nebraska City, then transferred to Columbus and also worked for Beatrice Foods for 22 years before retiring.

After retiring, he was fortunate enough to be successful working for Montgomery Wards, retiring after 20 years. While at Montgomery Wards, Jerry was recognized as a top salesman for seven years and enjoyed several trips with his wife Mary Ann.

He was truly a teacher to so many, volunteering for 10 years at the Topeka Literacy council and taking great pride in helping several students achieve their goals. He was awarded the 2010 Volunteer of the Year Education Award with the United Way for freely giving his time, commitment and service to others. He served in the Nebraska National Guard for 12 years, achieving the rank of Sergeant 1st Class.

Jerry enjoyed everything outdoors: fishing, camping and hunting.

He and Mary Ann enjoyed following Washburn Ichabod football and basketball teams, meeting many friends while working in the ticket booth.

He was a true role model to all as his love for life never changed even with the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

Jerry’s strong faith in God helped him through his struggle.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington Park Assisted Living and Elara Hospice for their wonderful care with our father.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Literacy Council, Inc., Elara Caring Hospice, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Foundation, Red Carpet Services or MS Society, care of Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Jerry’s family invites you to enjoy the memoirial tribute honoring their father at the Parker-Price Funeral Home website. To view the memorial tribute video or to leave a message for Jerry’s family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.