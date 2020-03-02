Judith (Judy!) Barrow passed peacefully at home with family Thursday morning from lung cancer.

Judy was born in Rawlings, Wyoming to Glen and Maude Brown.

She was united in marriage to Ivyl Moore in 1958 and to this union was born a son, Robert Alan. In 1959, she re-married William Barrow and to their union was born 3 more children: Brenda Anne, William Glen, and Barbara Jo Ann.

Judy was a homemaker while the children were small but went back to nursing school when Barb was in grade school. Over the years she has worked at the Woodward Nursing Home, Mercy Hospital, Rowley Masonic Home and the Perry Lutheran Home. She provided medical records services when she retired from active nursing. Judy was very proud of her Native American heritage and spent time researching her family genealogy.

Her favorite memory was when as a child she kicked a cousin and her uncle, Bill Sutherland, Sheriff of Platte County, Wyoming, put her in jail for her offense.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Maude and Glen; four sisters, Martha, Mary, Dorothy and Barbara; husband, Bill; grandson, Josh Erwin; and son, Robert.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children: Bill (Carol) Barrow of Woodward, Brenda Barrow of Perry, Barbara (Scott) Mentzer of Carlisle: grandchildren Brian Barrow, Kacey (Mike) Miner, Joe Erwin, Willy (Amber) Barrow, Josie Barrow, Tiffany (John) Septer, Kelsey Olsen, Cami Hayes, Cody Mentzer, Daphne Hayes-Mentzer and Danika Mentzer; 13 great-grandchildren and dog, Pippi.

Per her request, a simple graveside service with immediate family will be held on Wednesday, March 4th. Following interment, the family will meet and have fellowship with family and friends at the VFW in Madrid, Iowa, from 3-7 p.m.

Iles Funeral Home in Madrid is coordinating arrangements.