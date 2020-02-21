Kelsey Ray Vandenberg, 20, of Fort Madison died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 6 a.m.

Kelsey was born Oct. 13, 1999 at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in Sycamore, Ill. to Charles and Lee Vandenberg.

Survivors include her parents, one sister Taylor Jean Vandenberg, one grandparent Pamela Ann Dodds of West Burlington, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kelsey was a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in psychology. She was an avid fan of, and advocate for, all humans and animals. She loved her three cats and was waiting for her degree before getting her own emotional support dog.

This ray of sunshine battled for half her life fighting the debilitation associated with Type 1 diabetes and pulmonary hypertension. And though she fought … she lived. She made the Dean’s list last summer and was looking forward to continuing her education, pursuing her graduate degree in forensic psychology.

She was ferocious about her friendships and formed deep loving bonds with those close to her. Not everyone got close to Kelsey but her passion and commitment to those that did was unwavering.

Services are being held at King-Lynk Funeral Home Monday with a visitation from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a brief service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinglynk.com.

A memorial fund will be established at the funeral home.