William Allen "Al" Kolkman, age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1969, formerly of Burlington, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL.

He was born June 26, 1931 in Burlington, IA.

Al married Ardell H. "Dell" Kolkman (nee Jones), on “the best day of his life”, May 16, 1969.

He was the loving father of Cheryl (Mark) Hudgens of Bourbonnais, IL, David L. (Debbie) Ingalls of Stanley, NC, Mark (Kim) Kolkman of Naperville, IL and John (Sarah) Kolkman of Sugar Grove, IL; adored grandfather of Sean and Brittan Hudgens, David and Sarah Ingalls, Andrew and Trevor Kolkman, William and Patricia Kolkman; devoted son of the late Fred and Edith (nee Allen) Kolkman; fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle, friend and fellow disciple with many.

Al grew up in Burlington, IA and was a 1950 graduate of Burlington High School.

He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1951 and became a combat veteran in the Korean War—rd Infantry Division from June of 1951 to April of 1953. He completed his military service while stationed in Chicago, IL and was honorably discharged in 1954.

Al attended Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL and became a successful salesman in the retail and business to business food service industry for more than 40 years.

Knowing the extraordinary power of the free market to effect change for good in the world, in retirement Al turned his passion to the entrepreneurial pursuits of two small businesses. As president of Plus Packaging, LLC in Naperville, IL, Al sought to serve as a Christian businessperson who determined the success of his business by the degree which he and the business impacted the lives of others.

In late retirement Al was the founder and president of Custom Sales, LLC in Burlington, IA. It was there, as a capstone to his generous endeavors, that he brought the influence of his faith, business acumen and generosity to bear in the community in which he was raised and the in the lives of everyone with whom he did business.

Al was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Naperville, IL since 1969 where he faithfully served as head greeter of the usher and hospitality team. He served several terms as an elected member of the board of trustees and as an influential lay person in the life of every person who walked in the door.

Al and his wife Ardell never missed an opportunity to invite newcomers over after church for Sunday dinner; hospitality and love for others was their true passion and ministry. Al was also a former board member of the Salvation Army and the Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, IA.

Al will be remembered for his engaging "gift of gab," a particular set of skills that served him well in business, sales and the many relationships he fostered in his generous personal life in faithful service to his Lord and Savior.

