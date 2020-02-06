Virginia M. Moore, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will receive friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Finley Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Lindsey Ford officiating. Inurnment will be at the Oregon Township Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Finley Chapel United Methodist Church.

