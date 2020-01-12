Nolma Jean (Brunkow) Pollard, 88, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at her home in Clarkesville, Ga., with her husband by her side. Born Nov. 6, 1931, to Howard and Laura (Mann) Brunkow in Greenwood, she was the oldest of three children.

Jean married Larry Pollard in 1953 and had three children, Bruce, Dean and Ann.

Jean and her family lived in Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, New Jersey, Arizona and Georgia.

She received a scholarship to Nebraska Wesleyan University, was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and taught rural school for several years.

She owned and operated Village Ceramic Shoppe in Tempe, Arizona and loved Gardening.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She loved her home state of Nebraska and was a forever fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

She cherished her memories of travel adventures with her husband throughout the US, Hawaii and Europe.

Jean is survived by her husband of 66 years, Larry Pollard; daughter Ann (Jon) Brusich; grandchildren, Jessica Brusich, Elizabeth and Mike Pollard, daughter-in-law, Ann Clapp Pollard, nieces and nephews, many other family, friends and loved ones.

Proceeded in death by her parents; sons, Dean and Bruce, and her sisters, Myrna and Pat.

No services or visitations are planned at this time and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, P.O. Box 126, Nehawka, NE 68413. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



