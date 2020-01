Isaac "Ike" Speakman, age 97 of St. Charles, Ill., (formerly Nebraska City) passed away on Jan 8, 2020 in Geneva, Ill.

Graveside services and military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with burial to follow.

Gude Mortuary in charge of arrangements.