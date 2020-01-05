Edwin R. “Snuff” Thompson, age 69 of Lincoln, (formerly Nebraska City) passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Tabitha Martha House in Lincoln.

He was born on April 3, 1950, in Nebraska City; the son of Arthur Dewey and Ruth Lucille (Chaney) Thompson.

He attended school in Nebraska City and then went on to Lincoln Nebraska Technical Community College where he studied Auto Mechanics.

On April 20, 1970, he entered the United States Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on January 11, 1972. He drove truck for many years for Consolidated Freightways (CF) and worked at Concrete Industries both in Nebraska City and Lincoln. He was a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

He is survived by his children: Tony Thompson (Shanda) and Jeana Thompson all of Wichita, Kan., Vicky Smith (Dylan) of Lincoln; six grandchildren: Alexis Patterson (Kyle), Killian Russell and Paige Jasnoski all of Wichita, Kan., Aryana Russell of Plattsmouth, Harlow Smith and Kannon Smith both of Lincoln; three great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Sharon Thompson of Nebraska City; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father on Feb. 1, 1986, his mother on Feb. 17, 2010 and a brother Jerry Thompson on Oct. 15, 2014.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday (1/8) at 1:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City; burial will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery with complete military honors by the Nebr. Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.