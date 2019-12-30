JoAnn (Wilson) Hunter, 79, of Orlando, Florida went peacefully into God’s loving arms on December 29, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 12, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa to Alfred (Bud) and Alma (Jensen) Wilson. She was a Hudson FFA Sweetheart, make it yourself with wool representing Iowa at the National Contest winning a scholarship. She graduated from Hudson High School and Iowa State Teachers College and taught business at Central Dallas High School in Minburn, Iowa. JoAnn married her best friend and forever love, Dr. Harlen C. Hunter, on June 30, 1962. She was the AAOA President 1987-88 and was referred to as “Mama Trauma” to the Hunter Trauma Team from 1988-91.

JoAnn’s surviving family includes her loving husband, Dr. Harlen C. Hunter, brother Jerry (Della) Wilson, brother Jim (Debbi) Wilson, son Todd (Christine) Hunter and daughter Juliann (Tim) Holle as well as her 4 grandchildren Jordyn (Clint) Griffis, James Holle, Cole (Kylie) Hunter and Jessica Holle and 2 great-grandchildren Rylee and Raylynn Griffis.

JoAnn was a gracious lady who was always organized and putting others first. She was a supportive wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Hand in hand you could find JoAnn with her husband, Dr. Hunter, enjoying family trips to Disney, walking the garages and working with ARCA and sharing their love of racing at the Indianapolis 500. Grandma JoAnn could always be found in the stands watching her grandchildren play numerous sports and marching in the band. Her favorite saying was “a smile comes from your heart”, so we all knew how big her heart was because she always had a smile on her face.

There will be a celebration of her life in Minburn, Iowa on Saturday, May 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, JoAnn’s family has asked that donations be made in care of the JoAnn Hunter Memorial Scholarship Fund to support an FFA student at Hudson High School and can be sent to Lincoln Savings Bank, 141 Eldora Road, Hudson, IA 50643.