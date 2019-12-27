Doyce Marvin Blomquist, 71 of Adel, IA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held Friday January 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel with a masonic service beginning at 7 p.m. A celebration of Doyce’s life will be Saturday January 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Country Lane Lodge with a short service beginning at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel.

Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.