Ruth Wagoner, age 88 of Perry, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry. Ruth’s family will be hosting a celebration of life service on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren near Adel with a time of fellowship with her family following the service. Burial will be in the Colfax Township Cemetery beside the church. Memorials will be given to Lybrook Navajo Mission payable through Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care assisted her family with cremation rites.

Ruth Marie Crumpacker Wagoner was born on May 10, 1931 at McPherson, KS to Leonard and Modena (Heckman) Crumpacker. She attended the McPherson High School and McPherson College. She was united in marriage to Richard Ray Wagoner at McPherson, KS on February 9, 1952.Shortly after marriage, Ruth and Dick joined Brethren Volunteer Service where they were assigned to work in the Navajo Indian Mission for 2 years. She was a home maker along with helping her husband on the farm and later worked at the ISU Extension Iowa Concern Hotline.

She was a member of the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren where she held several positions. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ and being involved with 4-H. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In death she rejoins her parents.

Left to cherish Ruth’s memory are her husband Richard, children, Richard Kent (Karen) Wagoner and Karin (Roy) Kliewer, grandchildren, Geoffrey (Kristina) Wagoner, Garrett (Brittany) Wagoner, Robert Kliewer and Allisa Kliewer, great grandchildren, Christian and Alice Wagoner and a sister Doris Jean Morse.