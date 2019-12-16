Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Betty Ilene Morgan, 88, of Jefferson. Betty died December 15, 2019 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 with family present from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 also at the Hastings Funeral Home, in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Suncrest Hospice and may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home P.O. Box #204 Perry, IA 50220.